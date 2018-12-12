Home / Featured / OR Council OKs large residential development

OR Council OKs large residential development

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

On second and final reading, the Oak Ridge City Council on Monday approved a plan that will allow a new residential development to be constructed on 117 acres of land off Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.

The new development will be called Harbour Pointe, and could include 310 lots, of which 186 would be single-family and the other 124 could be multi-family units.

The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved re-zonings and a preliminary master plan for Harbour Pointe, subject to certain conditions, in November.  The Oak Ridge City Council then unanimously approved them, with the Planning Commission conditions included, later in the month, and on Monday, approved the project, which would be near Centennial Village Apartments and Centennial Golf Course, on second and final reading.

