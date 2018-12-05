OR Community Band presents annual “Christmas Concert and Sing-Along”

The community is invited to ring in the holiday season with the Oak Ridge Community Band as band members perform the “Christmas Concert and Sing-Along” on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 9.

This annual event is a wonderful opportunity to bring family and friends to relax, enjoy hearing familiar holiday tunes and sing favorite Christmas carols.

The concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge and there is no admission fee.

Sunday’s program directed by new Community Band conductor Shaun Salem is a special family-friendly event, and the public is encouraged to come hear the band perform the lovely tunes of the Christmas season. Audience members will be invited to sing a number of Christmas carols accompanied by the band.

The Oak Ridge Community Band/Wind Ensemble will begin rehearsals on Thursday evening, Dec. 13, for the January 27 Showcase Concert, and interested area musicians are invited to join the band.

For more information visit www.orcb.org and also follow the band on Facebook at www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBand.