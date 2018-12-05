Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Community Band presents annual “Christmas Concert and Sing-Along”

OR Community Band presents annual “Christmas Concert and Sing-Along”

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 12 Views

The community is invited to ring in the holiday season with the Oak Ridge Community Band as band members perform the “Christmas Concert and Sing-Along” on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 9.

This annual event is a wonderful opportunity to bring family and friends to relax, enjoy hearing familiar holiday tunes and sing favorite Christmas carols.

The concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge and there is no admission fee.

Sunday’s program directed by new Community Band conductor Shaun Salem is a special family-friendly event, and the public is encouraged to come hear the band perform the lovely tunes of the Christmas season. Audience members will be invited to sing a number of Christmas carols accompanied by the band.

The Oak Ridge Community Band/Wind Ensemble will begin rehearsals on Thursday evening, Dec. 13, for the January 27 Showcase Concert, and interested area musicians are invited to join the band.

For more information visit www.orcb.org and also follow the band on Facebook at www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Park Hosts Annual Festival of Christmas Past Program

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host the annual Festival of Christmas Past celebration on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.