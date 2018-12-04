OR Christmas parade Saturday December 8th

(OR Chamber press release) More than 100 organizations and individuals have registered to be a part of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 8. This year’s theme is “A Fantasy of Lights,” and it promises to provide spectators with plenty of music, lights, and beautiful floats. The first official entry of the parade is always a crowd favorite: the award-winning Oak Ridge High School Marching Band.

Other entries will include skaters, adoptable animals, antique and classic vehicles, dancers, horses, and much more. All of these entries help lead the way for the most important part of the parade: the arrival of Santa Claus in Oak Ridge. Santa will be helped along his way by the Oak Ridge Fire Department.

Sponsor of this year’s parade is The Cowperwood Company.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, and it will begin at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, the parade will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike. It will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School. The judge’s stand will be located in front of the Chamber.

Those participating in the parade will line up in the parking lot of Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road beginning at 4 p.m. Detailed information will be e-mailed to all who have registered an entry.

The Chamber will need lots of Santa’s elves to serve as volunteer parade marshals to make the parade a safe, fun and successful event. To volunteer and be put on Santa’s “nice” list, contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or (865) 483-1321.