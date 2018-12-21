Odus Wilson, age 87, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at his home. Odus was born on June 5, 1931 in Caryville, TN to the late Ike and Mary Tackett Wilson. He was a member of Ivy Grove Baptist Church in Caryville, TN. In addition to his parents, Odus is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Artie Louise Wilson, Mother and Father in Law: Fred and Armelda Lawson, Brothers: Mitchell, Carlie, Billy, Ramsey, Rev. Johnny and Rev. Virgil,Sisters: Ellen Humphrey and Nancy Daugherty.

Survivors:

Son Dewayne Wilson Caryville, TN

Daughter and Fiance Kim Wilson and Clyde Diehl Caryville, TN

Daughter Barbara Wilson Jacksboro, TN

Grandchildren Stephen Wilson Caryville, TN

Stephanie Wilson Jacksboro, TN

Barton Taylor Jacksboro, TN

Great Grandchild Jacob Patterson Jacksboro, TN

Many other family members and friends that mourn his passing

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday,December 22, 2018 at the Ivy Grove Baptist Church, Caryville, TN with Rev. CW Fraker and Rev. Jimmy Rutherford officiating.

Internment: Will follow the funeral service at the Queener Cemetery in Jacksboro, TN

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.