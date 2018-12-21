Home / Obituaries / Odus Wilson, age 87, of Caryville

Odus Wilson, age 87, of Caryville

Jim Harris

Odus Wilson, age 87, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at his home. Odus was born on June 5, 1931 in Caryville, TN to the late Ike and Mary Tackett Wilson.  He was a member of Ivy Grove Baptist Church in Caryville, TN.  In addition to his parents, Odus is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Artie Louise Wilson, Mother and Father in Law: Fred and Armelda Lawson,  Brothers: Mitchell, Carlie, Billy, Ramsey, Rev. Johnny and Rev. Virgil,Sisters: Ellen Humphrey and Nancy Daugherty.

Survivors:

Son                                      Dewayne Wilson                         Caryville, TN

Daughter and Fiance         Kim Wilson and Clyde Diehl       Caryville, TN

Daughter                             Barbara Wilson                          Jacksboro, TN

Grandchildren                    Stephen Wilson                          Caryville, TN

                                            Stephanie Wilson                       Jacksboro, TN

                                            Barton Taylor                              Jacksboro, TN

Great Grandchild                Jacob Patterson                         Jacksboro, TN

Many other family members and friends that mourn his passing

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday,December 22, 2018 at the Ivy Grove Baptist Church, Caryville, TN with Rev. CW Fraker and Rev. Jimmy Rutherford officiating.

Internment: Will follow the funeral service at the Queener Cemetery in Jacksboro, TN

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

