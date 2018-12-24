Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge offers two spots to recycle Christmas trees after holidays

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

The City of Oak Ridge has two drop-off locations available for citizens to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays. Signs will be posted in both locations. The drop-offs are: 

·         Big Turtle Park, 2525 Oak Ridge Turnpike (parking lot)

·         Solway Park, 205 Edgemoor Road (parking lot adjacent to the boat launch)

Trees will be accepted any time through the end of January 2019. On Saturday, January 12, and Saturday, January 19, Recreation and Parks Department employees will be on site to assist with unloading trees at the Big Turtle Park drop-off location from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Please be sure to remove all tinsel and decorations from Christmas trees before dropping them off for recycling. Wreaths and garland will also be accepted, but no brush. 

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department by phone at (865) 425-3450 or visit their departmental website at www.orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.

