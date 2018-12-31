Oak Ridge man facing charges after fatal Knox crash

An Oak Ridge man is facing charges in connection to a three-car accident that proved fatal Saturday night.

44-year-old Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo is facing charges of driving without a license and not having proof of insurance following Saturday night’s crash, that occurred on Chapman Highway. Arrest records also indicate that there is a hold on him for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo (KCSO)

KPD says that his Chevy pickup had been headed north in the 4700 block of Chapman Highway when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a Honda Civic head-on, causing a chain reaction crash that closed the road in both directions for several hours.

The driver of the Honda, 22–year-old Pierce Kennedy Corcoran of Knoxville, was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center, while his passenger was treated there for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. No one else in any of the other two vehicles involved were injured, including Francisco-Eduardo, who was taken to the Knox County Jail.

KPD says that further charges could be pending the outcome of their still-ongoing investigation.