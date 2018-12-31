Home / Featured / Oak Ridge man facing charges after fatal Knox crash
Jim Harris Featured, Local News

An Oak Ridge man is facing charges in connection to a three-car accident that proved fatal Saturday night.

44-year-old Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo is facing charges of driving without a license and not having proof of insurance following Saturday night’s crash, that occurred on Chapman Highway. Arrest records also indicate that there is a hold on him for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

KPD says that his Chevy pickup had been headed north in the 4700 block of Chapman Highway when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a Honda Civic head-on, causing a chain reaction crash that closed the road in both directions for several hours.

The driver of the Honda, 22–year-old Pierce Kennedy Corcoran of Knoxville, was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center, while his passenger was treated there for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. No one else in any of the other two vehicles involved were injured, including Francisco-Eduardo, who was taken to the Knox County Jail.

KPD says that further charges could be pending the outcome of their still-ongoing investigation.

