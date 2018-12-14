Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Library announces December, January featured artwork

(ORPL release) For the months of December and January, Oak Ridge Public Library will display the varied artwork of Fay Martin. The exhibit features watercolor,pastel, and acrylic paintings, as well as several collages, some with“found objects” such as seaweed and a wasp nest. 

Ms. Martin was born in Jamaica and her paintings reflect the radiant colors of her native land. An Oak Ridger since 1964 and a retiree from Oak Ridge National Laboratory,she has attended art classes at the Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL) with several teachers, including Jane Batch and Marta Goebel. She has also taken pottery classes with Bill Capshaw and Jane Cartwright at the Oak Ridge Art Center. 

In the painting titled “The Voice of God,” she depicts the thunderous voice of God in a flaming orange color, while His still, small voice is reflected by a tranquil pool.The figure of Kokopelli shows her fascination with the Native American’s philosophy of life. 

On her travels in the United States and in foreign lands, Ms. Martin also collects rocks for painting. In“Street in Peru,” the shape of the rock gives perspective to the scene. Her skill in pottery is represented by a colorful exotic fish,a baby elephant, and a raku-fired vase with subtle impressions of human faces.

Visit the Library during the months of December and January to enjoy this colorful art exhibit. For more information, call (865) 425-3455 or visit .www.orpl.org

