Norris Police Chief resigns

The town of Norris is in the market for a new police chief, in addition to a new city manager.

Last Friday, Norris Police Chief William “Chip” Kain resigned his post effective immediately to accept a job with another East Tennessee law enforcement agency. He had been Norris “top cop” since July of 2017.

Lieutenant Sam Ogburn has been appointed as interim police chief until such time as a permanent replacement is hired, however, that will likely not occur until after the city hires a new city manager.