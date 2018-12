The Norris Lions Club is inviting everyone to its Annual Greens Party on Thursday, December 6th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm in the Norris Community Building Gym.

Everyone is invited to come join the holiday fun and help make wreaths to decorate the city of Norris. Greenery, wreath forms, and bows will be provided. Just bring your clippers and gloves.

If you want to also make a wreath for your home, bring your own wreath form and bow.