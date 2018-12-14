Home / Featured / Never too early: Dragons, Mavs release 2019 football schedules

Never too early: Dragons, Mavs release 2019 football schedules

Jim Harris

While area high school basketball teams aren’t even to the halfway mark of their seasons, a couple of area football teams have announced their 2019 schedules.

The Clinton Dragons, who finished 2018 with a 4-7 record and a playoff appearance, will open up the season with the Crosstown Showdown, hosting the Anderson County Mavericks on August 23rd.

The Dragons host CAK the following week, then spend the next five weeks on the road, starting September 6th with a road trip to Halls, followed by the team’s first-ever match-up with Meigs County on the 13th. Region play starts for Clinton in week 5 with a game at Powell on September 20th, followed by a trip to Oak Ridge on the 27th and a trip to Knox West.

Clinton’s final three games of 2019 will be played at home, beginning on October 11th when the Fulton Falcons make the trip to Clinton. Clinton’s bye week will be the week of October 18th, and they will close out the season with home games against Campbell County (10/25) and Karns (11/1).

The Anderson County Mavericks have also unveiled their schedule for next season.

Week one is the Mavericks’ semi-annual trip to Dragon Stadium to face Clinton on August 23rd, followed in week two with a game at Powell.

Region play begins for the Mavs, who are coming off back-to-back 12-1 seasons that ended in the state quarterfinals, on September 6th when they host Chattanooga Hixson. AC steps back out of Region play on September 13th with a home game against South-Doyle. The 20th sees Anderson County on the road for Region foe Chattanooga Howard and the Mavericks close out September at home against Jefferson County.

October 4th, AC will host East Ridge, and their bye week will be the week of October 11th. The Mavericks will return from their bye with a road trip to Chattanooga Central on the 18th, and their final road game will be at East Hamilton on the 25th.

Anderson County will wrap up the regular season at home against Sequoyah.

