Home / Featured / More small earthquakes rattle windows in East Tennessee

More small earthquakes rattle windows in East Tennessee

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

For a second straight day, parts of East Tennessee experienced small earthquakes.

Wednesday, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, centered near Decatur, Tennessee, occurred at around 4:15 am and was the second-largest quake on record in East Tennessee, behind only a 4.7 magnitude quake that occurred near Maryville in 1973. People as far away as Georgia reported feeling that quake, which was followed by at least three smaller aftershocks.

Thursday, the US Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 1.5 earthquake occurred in between Kingston and Oak Ridge at 10:20 am and that a quake measuring 2.7 on the Richter Scale on the Richter Scale near Blaine a few hours later.

None of the quakes resulted in injuries or any reports of serious damage.

Officials say that small earthquakes in Tennessee are not uncommon as the state is positioned along not one, but two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in West Tennessee and the East Tennessee Seismic Zone.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Local leaders recognized for efforts to land TCAT

During last Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new TCAT facility in the I-75 Industrial Park, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.