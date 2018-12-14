More small earthquakes rattle windows in East Tennessee

For a second straight day, parts of East Tennessee experienced small earthquakes.

Wednesday, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, centered near Decatur, Tennessee, occurred at around 4:15 am and was the second-largest quake on record in East Tennessee, behind only a 4.7 magnitude quake that occurred near Maryville in 1973. People as far away as Georgia reported feeling that quake, which was followed by at least three smaller aftershocks.

Thursday, the US Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 1.5 earthquake occurred in between Kingston and Oak Ridge at 10:20 am and that a quake measuring 2.7 on the Richter Scale on the Richter Scale near Blaine a few hours later.

None of the quakes resulted in injuries or any reports of serious damage.

Officials say that small earthquakes in Tennessee are not uncommon as the state is positioned along not one, but two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in West Tennessee and the East Tennessee Seismic Zone.