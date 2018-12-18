Home / Featured / Monday round-up of high school hoops scores

Monday round-up of high school hoops scores

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

Several area basketball teams were in action on Monday night.

At the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, the Clinton Lady Dragons knocked off Lakeway Christian Academy from Morristown 62-43 behind 27 points from senior Nikki Jones. She scored 20 of those points after halftime as Clinton (7-4) pulled away down the stretch.

Fellow seniors Danyel Joy and Kinley Martin each scored 10 points and the post combo of Jasmine Moore (7) and Abbie Stinnett (6) combined for 13 points.

In the nightcap, the Dragon boys ran into a scoring machine named Dante Harris. The junior poured in 52 points as visiting Lakeway Christian beat Clinton 79-56. Clinton fell to 8-5 despite 17 points from Luke Harrison, 11 points from Chase Lockard and 10 apiece from Evan Winchester and Demarcus McKamey.

Anderson County girls 68 Karns 24…Anderson County boys 61 Karns 59.

Campbell County girls 60 Halls 47…Halls boys 60 Campbell County 54.

CSAS girls 39 Harriman 32…CSAS boys 65 Harriman 47.

Cocke County girls 53 Central 47…Central boys 62 Cocke County 55.

Tuesday Schedule

Campbell County at Morristown West…Union County at Cumberland Gap…Sunbright at Oliver Springs…Jellico at Berean Christian (Knoxville)…Oneida at Coalfield…Wartburg at Midway…Rockwood at Oakdale…Harriman at Kingston.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge announces holiday schedule

(Oak Ridge press release) All City of Oak Ridge administrative offices will be closed on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.