Monday round-up of high school hoops scores

Several area basketball teams were in action on Monday night.

At the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, the Clinton Lady Dragons knocked off Lakeway Christian Academy from Morristown 62-43 behind 27 points from senior Nikki Jones. She scored 20 of those points after halftime as Clinton (7-4) pulled away down the stretch.

Fellow seniors Danyel Joy and Kinley Martin each scored 10 points and the post combo of Jasmine Moore (7) and Abbie Stinnett (6) combined for 13 points.

In the nightcap, the Dragon boys ran into a scoring machine named Dante Harris. The junior poured in 52 points as visiting Lakeway Christian beat Clinton 79-56. Clinton fell to 8-5 despite 17 points from Luke Harrison, 11 points from Chase Lockard and 10 apiece from Evan Winchester and Demarcus McKamey.

Anderson County girls 68 Karns 24…Anderson County boys 61 Karns 59.

Campbell County girls 60 Halls 47…Halls boys 60 Campbell County 54.

CSAS girls 39 Harriman 32…CSAS boys 65 Harriman 47.

Cocke County girls 53 Central 47…Central boys 62 Cocke County 55.

Tuesday Schedule

Campbell County at Morristown West…Union County at Cumberland Gap…Sunbright at Oliver Springs…Jellico at Berean Christian (Knoxville)…Oneida at Coalfield…Wartburg at Midway…Rockwood at Oakdale…Harriman at Kingston.