Military Appreciation Breakfast Saturday December 8th

(Anderson County press release) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Curtis W. Isabell, Attorney at Law. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, December 8th at the Clinton Community Center.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. Prior to the 9:00 a.m. program, the Golden Eagles will be on hand to play music as veterans enjoy breakfast.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

January 12, 2019’s Breakfast is sponsored by Blythe and Missy Sanders and Bear Stephenson. February 9, 2019’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club. March 9th’s breakfast is sponsored by Stephen H. Day. April 13th’s breakfast is sponsored by Judge Brian Hunt.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

