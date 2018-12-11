Memorial service to mark 10-year anniversary of coal ash spill

There will be a memorial service for the first responders and the cleanup crews of the 2008 TVA ash spill on Saturday December 22nd at 12 noon at the Swan Pond Sports Complex in Harriman, which was built on the site of the spill from TVA’s Kingston Fossil Plant.

The memorial service to honor the cleanup workers who toiled to remediate the surrounding neighborhood and the Clinch River after the massive spill on December 22nd, 2008.

According to an event announcement, participants “will meet to honor the memory and sacrifice of the cleanup workers that gave their life and risked their health to help clean up our community up.”

The Speakers and order of service will be announced at a later date.

For more information, contact Randy Ellis by phone at 865-898-2600 or by email at randyellis@gmail.com