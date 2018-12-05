McNally nominated for second go-around as Lt. Governor, Yager tapped to lead GOP Caucus

(TN Republican Caucus press release) Tennessee Senate Republicans met Monday, December 3 in Nashville where they voted to elect Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) as Senate Majority Leader and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) as Republican Caucus Chairman. The Caucus also voted unanimously to nominate Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) to the top leadership post as Lt. Governor / Speaker of the Senate for a second term.

“I am truly humbled to be nominated by my caucus for re-election as Speaker of the Senate,” said Lt. Gov. McNally. “It has been the honor of my life to serve my Senate colleagues as Speaker and the people of Tennessee as Lieutenant Governor. We have accomplished many things together but there is still much left to do. I am looking forward to getting to work as we usher in the 111th General Assembly.”

“I am humbled to earn the faith of my fellow Caucus members and to serve in this leadership role as Republican Caucus Chairman,” added Sen. Yager. “It is an honor to work alongside them to stand up for taxpayers, support hard-working families, encourage job growth and improve educational opportunities for all Tennesseans.”

“I believe very much that the framers wanted the states to be the laboratories of democracy,” said Sen. Johnson. “Tennessee for the last eight to ten years has been a very successful laboratory. We have made much progress, but there is more work to be done. I am confident that we are prepared to meet these challenges head on as long as we stand firm in our conservative principles. If we continue to work as a team, our state’s brightest days are ahead of us.”

Others elected to leadership positions in the Senate Republican Caucus were Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dolores Gresham (R-Somerville) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain. The Caucus also voted to nominate Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown), Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) and Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) to serve on the Joint Fiscal Review Committee. The committee conducts a continuing review of the financial operations of state government.

“The Senate is fortunate to have a membership full of capable and talented leaders,” McNally added. “I am confident the team we have elected today will work together with Governor Lee and the House to keep Tennessee the best state in the nation in which to live, work and raise a family.”

With a 27-5 majority, Senate Republicans provide representation to citizens in all 95 counties in Tennessee.