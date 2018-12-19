On the morning of December 17, Maxine Pearl Schuckert was escorted home to be with Jesus. We can only begin to imagine the homecoming celebration as she was greeted by her Saviour and loved ones already there. Proverbs 31:28 says, “Her children arise up, and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Maxine was a godly woman, a prayer warrior, with the utmost dedication to her family.

Maxine caught the eye of her husband, Walt, when he came into a restaurant where she was working. Soon she became his “Sweetheart”, as he calls her to this day. She was a devoted wife and worked by his side in their various business ventures. Maxine and Walt decided to move their family of five to Australia. Maxine quickly embraced life on their 350+ acre ranch and soon, the family grew to six when their last child was born. Eventually the family returned to the states, where a local pastor knocked on their door and told them about Jesus. Walter and Maxine both gave their lives to Jesus Christ. It wasn’t long before her husband knew he was called into full-time ministry. Maxine supported her husband and became a pastor’s wife. She began driving a van each service to bring people to church, leading Sunday school, working in the nursery, cooking meals for church events, and always sharing the love of Jesus with those around her. When her husband went into evangelism, Maxine traveled with him faithfully, attending every service. She loved Jesus and she loved her husband.

Maxine’s relationship with Jesus had a profound impact on her children. Every morning she faithfully read her Bible and prayed for each one of her children. She taught them to walk in obedience and faith, and because of her influence, all her children have a personal relationship with Jesus and faithfully serve in a local church. “Mom loved and prayed for us. She was an example of what a Christian, wife, and mother should be. She had an obvious love and zeal for the Lord.” She also loved her grandkids very much and prayed fervently for them. She enjoyed spending time with them and making them feel special. She was quiet, sweet, warm-hearted, giving, silly, and loved to giggle. She enjoyed the country life and appreciated the things we often take for granted: the beauty of flowers, morning walks, the song of birds, dolls that reminded her of someone special, cross-word puzzles, and her dog Coco. She was not one to step into the spotlight. Life was not complicated to her –it was to simply trust in Jesus.

We will miss her pies and strudels, lasagna, roasts, and so much more. But most of all, we will miss her touch and hearing her say, “I love you.” Her final days were special. Our family sang her favorite hymns, prayed together, and told each other, “I love you.” Maxine told her husband she was his sweetheart, stressed the importance of prayer, and reminded us, “Always be ready to meet Jesus.”

Preceded by her mom, Nettie Hesch; dad,Herbert Hescht; brothers, Alvan Hescht, Dorman Hescht, John Paul Hescht; and sister, Edith Henery.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 63 years Dr. Walt Schuckert of Ten Mile, TN

Daughters Joy Kramer and husband, John of Hammond, IN

Pam Boggess and husband, Randy of Etowah, TN

Peggy Jo Hames and husband Josh of Cumming, GA

Son Dale Schuckert and wife, Siri of Alexandria, VA

Grandchildren Josh Boggess, Daniel Boggess, Ben Boggess,Nathaniel Kramer, Adam Boggess, Tim Kramer, Hannah Kramer, Abigale Ready, Becky Kramer, Cheyenne Hames, Ava Schuckert, Evan Schuckert.

Great grandchildren Payton Boggess, Brantley Boggess, Bristol Boggess, Jordan Kramer

Brothers Gene Hescht and wife, Carol of Ohio

Carl Hescht of Florida

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 –7:00 pm, Friday, December 21, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm in the church sanctuary with Pastor Randy Griffis, Pastor Keith Woodby and Pastor Richard Steele officiating. Family & friends will meet at 10:00 am, Saturday morning at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ten Mile for interment. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.