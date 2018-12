Mary Ruth Marlow, age 86 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, TN.

Mary’s family and friends will meet for a graveside service for her at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements