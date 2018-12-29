Marilyn Kathleen Byrd-Reinhardt, age 93, of Clinton, TN went to be home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December, 28, 2018.

Kathleen loved spending time with all of her family and was well known through her community. Her mother and father owned Spessards Café and Kathleen and Bethel also owned Hilltop Market. Her late husband, Bethel and his brothers owned Byrd’s Amoco for many years before retiring. She and her sisters owned a local flower shop for some years, and she retired from Levi’s and Modine.

She was preceded in death by her loving Mother and Father, Ethel and Elizabeth Spessard, her brother Howard Spessard and sister Margaret Spessard.Her late husbands Bethel Byrd and Paul Reinhardt.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Betty Foust, Samuel Spessard and Louise Cook and their families.

She leaves behind her daughter, Carolyn Hackney and son David Byrd both of Clinton, along with 3 grandchildren, Robin Kelley, Regina Carroll and Tessa Johnson and their families. She also had many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Pastor Larry Tilley, who will officiate the services.

Kathleen was loved and adored by her family. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, wisdom and love, but most especially her love of Jesus.

She had a heart of pure gold and showed us how to love like Jesus, without judgement or conditions, her love knew no boundaries. She loved her children and grandchildren so deeply that we are not able to comprehend. Her life showed us a mirror image of what God’s love for us is like.

A special thank you to the family of Paul Reinhardt for their kindness, love and support for our mother.

The family will be receiving friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday,

January 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm with funeral service at 8:00 pm.

Kathleen’s interment will be private.

Holley- Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

