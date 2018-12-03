Home / Featured / Man killed by train in Harriman

Man killed by train in Harriman

Harriman Police and officials with Norfolk Southern Railroad are investigating the circumstances that led to a man being fatally struck by a train in Harriman Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 pm Friday, dispatchers received word that a pedestrian had been struck by a train at the railroad crossing at Webster Pike. When emergency crews arrived, they found the body of a white man in his 40s lying just off the tracks near the railroad trestle.

Investigators are working to determine exactly why the man was on the tracks and what condition he may have been in at the time of the incident.

Police have not officially released the victim’s identity.

