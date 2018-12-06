Man jailed after ‘testing out’ new car…at 123 mph

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night after he was clocked at over twice the posted speed limit on Oliver Springs Highway.

A deputy on patrol spotted a 2005 model Cadillac CTS-V traveling north at 123 miles an hour in a 55 mile per hour zone at around 11:40 pm and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, 24-year-old Jacob Coker of Oliver Springs, told the deputy that he “had just purchased the vehicle and was testing it out.”

Coker was arrested and charged with reckless driving, as the deputy wrote that Coker operated his vehicle with “willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property.” Coker was taken to the Anderson County Jail, and his new ride was towed from the scene.