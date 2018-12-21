Longtime Norris Dam State Park Manager to retire

(Adventure Anderson/Explore Oak Ridge press release) Mark Morgan, park manager of Norris Dam State Park will be retiring after 33 years of service with the Tennessee State Parks system. Following an initial three year duty at Mousetail Landing State Park, Mark transferred to Norris Dam State Park on January 1, 1989 and has been there ever since.

When local tourism officials asked Mark about some of his memories over the years, he said he recalls his first day’s duty at the park was to remove a trapped skunk from a garbage can!

He also shared one of his fondest memories was of Miss Annette Stooksbury, his adopted grandmother, who could operate the Rice Grist Mill with perfection. She would never turn in zero revenue, even if she had to purchase a post card for herself.

Over the years, he says it has been a fun work environment and always a pleasure to report each day to a 4,000 acre backyard and huge lake.

His future plans involve building a retirement home with his wife, Annie. Mark has worked each Governor’s inauguration during his tenure with state service and he plans to work one more in January. After which he will turn the leadership of Norris Dam State Park over to the next manager in February.