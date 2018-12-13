Home / Featured / Local leaders recognized for efforts to land TCAT

Local leaders recognized for efforts to land TCAT

During last Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new TCAT facility in the I-75 Industrial Park, the coalition of local organizations that helped land the highly-sought-after school received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy from the College System of Tennessee.

The award was presented to the Anderson County Coalition, which as the name implies, included several organizations in the county, namely, the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, Aisin Automotive Casting, the Anderson County Economic Development Association, the Anderson County government, the cities of Clinton and Norris, Darrell Hensley, the Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools and SL Tennessee, which donated the 9-acre parcel adjacent to its property in the industrial park for the facility.

When complete, the new TCAT facility will be home not only to the state’s newest campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, but also several Roane State programs that are currently housed in the old National Guard Armory in Clinton. It will be officially known as the Anderson County Higher Education Center.

ACEDA President Tim Thompson says that the new facility will “provide the technical training that is required to staff our current industry needs,” adding that “[it] will prepare students within the community for the new skills that are required with new technology in the future.”

Construction on the 44,000-square foot facility is slated to begin in the spring of 2019 and scheduled for completion in the fall of 2020.

