Home / Featured / Local companies honor ACSD Chaplains, Reserve Deputies
L to R – Billy Phillips (Gateway Mortgage Group), Sheriff Russell Barker, Mike Bowers (Farm Bureau), and Jarret Galloway (Farm Bureau)

Local companies honor ACSD Chaplains, Reserve Deputies

Jim Harris 28 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

(ACSD press release) On Tuesday, Farm Bureau Insurance agents Mike Bowers, Steve Barlow, Jarrett Galloway,Nick Lollar, Chase Brown, and John Tiernan joined with Gateway Mortgage Group’s Billy Phillips, to honor the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Reserves and Chaplains with a dinner at the Museum of Appalachia. The two companies came together to say thank you for the countless hours of service volunteered by the Reserves and Chaplains.

Farm Bureau agent, Jarrett Galloway, was inspired by the large number of people who volunteer their time.“It is humbling to see men and women who volunteer their time and service to make our community safer. They put their life on the line every time they suit up and they do it because they love Anderson County,” Galloway stated.

Gateway Mortgage Group’s Billy Phillips was honored to serve Christmas dinner to these groups. “They serve and protect a community I live in and love. They deserve this and much more,” Phillips remarked.

L to R – Billy Phillips (Gateway Mortgage Group), Sheriff Russell Barker, Mike Bowers (Farm Bureau), and Jarret Galloway (Farm Bureau)

Reserves and Chaplains are volunteer positions within the Sheriff’s Office and are a vital part of the operations.

“The role these two units play in our operations is extremely vital. We are blessed to have Reserves and Chaplains with a strong passion to serve,” Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

Barker addressed the crowd and expressed his sincere gratitude for the generosity shown by the agencies. “I cannot thank Farm Bureau and Gateway Mortgage Group enough for this act of kindness and respect. This is a great example of how great Anderson County is,” Barker concluded.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton City Council meets Friday afternoon

The December meeting of the Clinton City Council will be held Friday, December 14th at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.