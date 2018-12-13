Local companies honor ACSD Chaplains, Reserve Deputies

(ACSD press release) On Tuesday, Farm Bureau Insurance agents Mike Bowers, Steve Barlow, Jarrett Galloway,Nick Lollar, Chase Brown, and John Tiernan joined with Gateway Mortgage Group’s Billy Phillips, to honor the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Reserves and Chaplains with a dinner at the Museum of Appalachia. The two companies came together to say thank you for the countless hours of service volunteered by the Reserves and Chaplains.

Farm Bureau agent, Jarrett Galloway, was inspired by the large number of people who volunteer their time.“It is humbling to see men and women who volunteer their time and service to make our community safer. They put their life on the line every time they suit up and they do it because they love Anderson County,” Galloway stated.

Gateway Mortgage Group’s Billy Phillips was honored to serve Christmas dinner to these groups. “They serve and protect a community I live in and love. They deserve this and much more,” Phillips remarked.

L to R – Billy Phillips (Gateway Mortgage Group), Sheriff Russell Barker, Mike Bowers (Farm Bureau), and Jarret Galloway (Farm Bureau)

Reserves and Chaplains are volunteer positions within the Sheriff’s Office and are a vital part of the operations.

“The role these two units play in our operations is extremely vital. We are blessed to have Reserves and Chaplains with a strong passion to serve,” Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

Barker addressed the crowd and expressed his sincere gratitude for the generosity shown by the agencies. “I cannot thank Farm Bureau and Gateway Mortgage Group enough for this act of kindness and respect. This is a great example of how great Anderson County is,” Barker concluded.