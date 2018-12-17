Local agencies, state partner to keep roads safer during holidays

Local law enforcement agencies are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement during the holiday season.

The statewide “Booze It & Lose It” campaign kicked off Friday night and will run through January 1st, 2019, and is part of the nationwide National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker says that the ACSD will increase the number of deputies on patrol to ensure what he calls a “heavy and visible presence” in the county, adding that “driving impaired is not and will not be tolerated in Anderson County.”

Oak Ridge Police say that they will also be increasing patrols and setting up sobriety checkpoints all with the aim of getting impaired drivers off the street. ORPD Officer Matthew Johnston stated, “Everyone can expect to see more officers on the road and more traffic stops during this campaign.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

“We ask all Tennesseans to please drive safely this holiday season,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho.“Our state and local law enforcement partners will be out in full force to secure Tennessee roadways. We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver.”

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.