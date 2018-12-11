LaFollette woman charged in boyfriend’s stabbing death

Monday, LaFollette Police announced that detectives had arrested 30-year-old Lindsay Craw and charged her with criminal homicide in the stabbing death of her boyfriend Saturday night.

Police were called to the home that Craw shared with boyfriend Billy Partin, Jr., also 30 years old, on South Cumberland Avenue at around 9 pm Saturday night on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered Partin suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to the LaFollette Medical Center, but died a short time after his arrival.

Initially, police only identified Craw as having been present in the home at the time of the incident and said that the stabbing had been carried out by an “unknown suspect.”

However, after investigating the incident, Craw was arrested Monday and taken to the Campbell County Jail, where she was in custody at last check, pending a December 20th court date.