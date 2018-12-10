Home / Featured / LaFollette man dies after stabbing

LaFollette man dies after stabbing

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

LaFollette Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred Saturday night.

Dispatchers were notified of a reported stabbing shortly before 9:15 pm Saturday and officers and EMTs arrived at the home on South Cumberland to find 30-year-old Billy Ray Partin Jr. suffering from a stab wound to his chest. A second person was in the home at the time of the incident, according to an LPD release.

He was taken by ambulance to the LaFollette Medical Center, but died from his injuries after his arrival. The LPD release states only that Partin was “stabbed in the chest with a knife by an unknown subject,” and that their investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, but we will follow this story for you as more information becomes available.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Time to ‘Dine & Donate’ to ADFAC

This Monday (December 10th) is the second Monday of the month and that means that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.