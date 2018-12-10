LaFollette man dies after stabbing

LaFollette Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred Saturday night.

Dispatchers were notified of a reported stabbing shortly before 9:15 pm Saturday and officers and EMTs arrived at the home on South Cumberland to find 30-year-old Billy Ray Partin Jr. suffering from a stab wound to his chest. A second person was in the home at the time of the incident, according to an LPD release.

He was taken by ambulance to the LaFollette Medical Center, but died from his injuries after his arrival. The LPD release states only that Partin was “stabbed in the chest with a knife by an unknown subject,” and that their investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, but we will follow this story for you as more information becomes available.