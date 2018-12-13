Kingston Council votes to pursue legal action in spill

Tuesday night, members of the Kingston City Council met in a closed-door executive session with the city attorney Sandy McPherson to discuss whether or not to join the Roane County government’s pending legal action against Jacobs Engineering concerning the 2008 coal ash spill from TVA’s Kingston Fossil Plant.

The ash spill happened on December 22,2008 after a dike at a retention containing over 1 billion gallons of toxic coal ash at TVA’s Kingston Fossil Plant broke and spilled into Watts Bar Lake and the surrounding Swan Pond community.

Jacobs Engineering was later hired to clean up the site.

Roane County officials said earlier this month that the county, in order to ensure that all of the evidence in the case is preserved, needs to file suit before the ten-year anniversary of the spill. Officials want to determine if they were misled by TVA about the safety of its coal ash storage system in Kingston in the first place, and if they were misled by the cleanup company about health risks and effects of the toxins in the spill on members of the cleanup team, many of whom have filed suit against Jacobs Engineering alleging that the company falsified medical records in an attempt to cover up the fact that dozens of workers have gotten sick, and in many cases died after working on the massive remediation project.

Roane County leaders say they believe the economic impact, property value damage, and health issues related to the spill and the ensuing cleanup, as well as continuing news coverage on lawsuits filed by recovery worker creates a long-reaching negative impact that they claim will hold the county for decades to come.

After the executive session, Kingston Council members voted for a resolution to begin their legal quest for damages against Jacobs Engineering.

It is not yet clear if Roane County’s other municipalities–Harriman, Oliver Springs and Rockwood–will join the legal effort but we will keep you updated as developments warrant.

The Kingston City Council also voted Tuesday to confirm Tara Stockton, the person who received the most votes in the city elections last month, as Vice Mayor, per the city’s charter. Stockton is the wife of Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton, and is now in her third year as a Council member.