Jessie Madeline Carroll, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the home of her daughter Diane after a long illness. Jessie enjoyed gardening and cooking but most of all loved being with her family. She was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church

Preceded in death by husband, George Carroll; children, Patricia, Corene, Madeline, Wayne, Allen, and Jeffrey Carroll; sisters, Rosa Mae Davis, Louise Johnson, and Mary Bullock; brothers, John and Dewey James Yarber; daughter-in-law, Gwen Carroll; and great-great grandchild, Natalie.

Jessie is survived by her children, Daniel Carroll of Clinton, Darlene Hutchens and husband Dean of Crossville, Georgie Diane Lee and husband Allen of Wartburg, Rose Wagner and husband Joseph of Goldsboro, NC, Kyle Carroll and wife Renee of Lampasas, TX; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren, and loving canine companion, Tiny.

Special friends, Juliana Schmitt, Cassady Roberts of Amedisys Hospice and Chaplain Cheri Merritt.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 28, 2018 from 6-8 pm in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 PM with Chaplain Cheri Merritt officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home and proceed to Farmer’s Grove Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:00 PM.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton in charge of arrangements.