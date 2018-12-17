HSBB: Mavs shock OR; CHS boys split in Georgia

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL WEEKEND SCOREBOARD

Friday…Clinton boys 58 McIntosh(GA) 55 (OT): Clinton won in Georgia as Chase Lockard scored 14 points, Luke Harrison 13 and DeMarcus McKamey 12.

Saturday…Tri Cities (GA) boys 74 Clinton 57: The Dragons fell despite 17 points from DeMarcus McKamey and nine from Trevor Bryant.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

Oak Ridge girls 65 Anderson County 30…Anderson County boys 65 Oak Ridge 64: AC snapped a 17-game losing streak to Oak Ridge and handed the Wildcats their first regular season District loss since December of 2013 as Stanton Martin’s lay-up with 1.2 seconds to play lifted the Mavs on the road,and capped a comeback from 12 points down midway through the fourth quarter.

Oliver Springs girls 52 Coalfield 41…Oliver Springs boys 62 Coalfield 61.

Cosby girls 71 Jellico 35…Cosby boys 56 Jellico 43.

Carter girls 61 Union County 41…Union County boys 69 Carter 66.

Wartburg girls 57 Harriman 20…Harriman boys 74 Wartburg 72.

Halls girls 61 Karns 21…Karns boys 77 Halls 62.

Powell girls 60 Central 50…Central boys 64 Powell 62.

Oneida girls 62 Oakdale 26…Oakdale boys 70 Oneida 63.

Sunbright girls 55 Rockwood 17…Rockwood boys 49 Sunbright 39.

Kingston girls 69 Scott 38…Kingston boys 65 Scott 53.

SATURDAY

Oak Ridge girls 68 Cleveland 50…Oak Ridge boys 62 Cleveland 58.

MONDAY SCHEDULE

Karns at Anderson County…Halls at Campbell County…CSAS at Harriman.

Here on WYSH, tune in during Trading Time Primetime for live updates from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium,and then stick around following the show for the Fox & Farley Full Court Press. Tonight the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons host the Lions of Lakeway Christian Academy out of Morristown.

This is the first year in existence for the private school’s middle and high schools, so obviously, it is also their first basketball season. The LCA girls come in with a record of 6-3 after a 54-38 Saturday night win at home over Volunteer High, while the Lion boys are 5-0 following an 85-69 win over Volunteer.

Clinton’s girls come in fresh after a few days off, following last week’s District win at Central, with a record of 6-4. The Clinton boys split a pair of games in Georgia over the weekend and come in to Monday’s non-District affair with a record of 8-4.