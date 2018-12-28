Holiday basketball scoreboard

Here is a look at how some of our area high school basketball teams fared in holiday tournament action on Thursday.

At the Hancock County Pizza Plus Christmas Classic, Cocke County’s boys nipped the Clinton Dragons 55-51. With the loss, the Dragons fell to 8-6 on the season, and will look to bounce back Friday night at 8 pm when they take on the host school, the 14-1 Hancock County Indians.

At the Jim Cordell Christmas Classic in Harriman, the Lady Dragons of Clinton had a far easier time of it, as they beat the host school, Harriman, 56-21, to improve to 9-4 on the season. Clinton faces Oakdale Friday night at 6:00 in Harriman.

Both the Anderson County Mavericks and Lady Mavs are playing in the Renasant Bank Classic in Maryville, and on day one, the AC boys handled David Crockett 57-50 and will play in a semifinal Friday.

The Lady Mavs, however, ran into a buzzsaw as they fell to host Maryville 69-33, and will face Fulton Friday afternoon in the consolation bracket.

At the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville on Thursday, the Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats advanced to the semifinals with a 63-50 win over GR Clark out of Kentucky. Oak Ridge will face Morristown West in a Friday semifinal. Meanwhile, in the consolation bracket, Campbell County’s girls bounced back from a loss on Wednesday to beat North Greene, 70-50. They face Daniel Boone on Friday.

The Oak Ridge boys are in Nashville at the Next Level Hoops Fest and took a 61-55 win over the Woodward Academy out of Georgia on Thursday. Play continues through the weekend.

Elsewhere, the Oliver Springs boys fell to Loretto, 65-29, at a tournament in Jamestown, while the Lady Bobcats fell to Volunteer, 44-39.

Both Jellico teams are in Florida, and the the White Plains (Alabama) girls beat the Lady Blue Devils, 45-30, while the Jellico boys fell to Lexington (South Carolina) 73-37.

Play at all of these tournaments will continue over the next couple of days.