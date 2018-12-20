Home / Featured / Harriman joins legal effort against TVA, Jacobs

Harriman joins legal effort against TVA, Jacobs

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

A second Roane County city has decided to enter into legal proceedings against TVA and cleanup contractor Jacobs Engineering over the 2008 coal ash spill from TVA’s Kingston Fossil Plant and its effects.

Tuesday, the Harriman City Council unanimously approved joining Roane County and Kingston in their effort to be compensated by the two entities over the long-lasting effects of the spill. Officials have said they want to find out ifT VA was deceptive in their assertions of the safety of their coal ash storage before it gave way on December 22nd, 2008 and spilled over a billion gallons of toxic sludge into nearby waterways and communities. They also want to see if Jacobs Engineering hid evidence that the cleanup was causing workers to become ill, and in many cases, die. These topics are also part of a federal lawsuit that will move forward in the new year.

The measure adopted by Harriman Council members on Tuesday includes setting aside $12,000 for litigation fees.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORICL announces online registration for winter, spring terms

(ORICL press release) The Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL) has opened online registration …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.