Harriman fire burns popular deli

Firefighters from three Roane County fire departments responded to a Friday night fire at a Harriman deli.

The fire at Chuck’s Deli, located just off Unaka Street down from the Princess Theater, was reported at around 10:30 pm Friday and crews from the Harriman, Kingston and Rockwood fire departments all responded to the scene, staying there for about four hours.

Police officers arrived first on the scene and made sure that the upstairs apartments were cleared. Two men–a 70-year-old and a 40-year-old–were in the deli when the fire broke out, but both made it out safely. The older gentleman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but was later released, while the 40-year-old was treated at the scene and refused a trip to the emergency room. A small dog reportedly lost its life in the fire.

Firefighters described the damage done to the deli as “extensive” but said that the damage upstairs was limited to one small part of one of the second-floor apartments and that the fire never made it through the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

