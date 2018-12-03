Home / Featured / GSMNP: Wreck kills Oneida woman

GSMNP: Wreck kills Oneida woman

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 277 Views

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a single-car, motor vehicle accident on Newfound Gap Road at approximately 7:11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

A 2014 GMC pickup truck, driven by Lawrence Gallagher, age 63 of La Follette, TN, left the roadway and landed approximately 40 feet below in the river.

The accident occurred at the bridge near the Chimneys Picnic Area entrance along Newfound Gap Road approximately 6 miles south of Gatlinburg, TN.

 

A female passenger, Wanda Strunk, age 62, of Oneida, TN, died as a result of her injuries.

Park Rangers, including the park’s technical Search and Rescue Team, along with the Sevier County Rescue Squad, Gatlinburg Fire Department, and Gatlinburg Police Department responded to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Day of Mourning: Remembering George H.W. Bush

Today (Wednesday December 5th) is a national day of mourning to honor the late former …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.