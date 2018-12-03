GSMNP: Wreck kills Oneida woman

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a single-car, motor vehicle accident on Newfound Gap Road at approximately 7:11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

A 2014 GMC pickup truck, driven by Lawrence Gallagher, age 63 of La Follette, TN, left the roadway and landed approximately 40 feet below in the river.

The accident occurred at the bridge near the Chimneys Picnic Area entrance along Newfound Gap Road approximately 6 miles south of Gatlinburg, TN.

A female passenger, Wanda Strunk, age 62, of Oneida, TN, died as a result of her injuries.

Park Rangers, including the park’s technical Search and Rescue Team, along with the Sevier County Rescue Squad, Gatlinburg Fire Department, and Gatlinburg Police Department responded to the scene. No additional details are available at this time.