Ground broken on Clinton TCAT

Last Friday, officials gathered at the I-75 Industrial Park in Clinton to celebrate the groundbreaking on a new, 44,000 square foot, $11 million Tennessee College of Applied Technology–or TCAT–facility.

The facility will be built on land donated for the project next to SL Tennessee and will provide advanced post-secondary training for a wide range of industries.

With what officials call a shortage of skilled workers throughout the nation,institutions like TCAT are providing the valuable training on the skills that are currently in demand and those skills that will be in demand in the future as well. The TCAT campus in Knoxville is at its maximum capacity with dozens of potential students on a waiting list,including several from Anderson County. When the announcement was made that Anderson County would get a TCAT facility, Anderson County Economic Development Agency President Tim Thompson called it a “feather in the county’s cap,” as the TCAT facilities are in high demand across Tennessee.

While the new facility is built, classes are being held in a building donated by the Hensley family in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center inAndersonville.

During Friday’s ceremony, the so-called Anderson County Coalition, which is comprised of the Chamber of Commerce, the Anderson County Education Foundation, the county government, SL Tennessee and the cities of Clinton and Norris as well as others–was given the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for their combined efforts to have the facility built in Anderson County.