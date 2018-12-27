Home / Local News / Grinch burgles home on Christmas Day

A Christmas Day burglary is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim returned to her home on Freels Lane with her husband after spending about four hours with family members for the holiday and told deputies that, upon their return, she immediately noticed that several items appeared to be out of place.

She checked the house and discovered that her Charter Arms Lady Lavender .38 Special revolver was missing as was about $20 in loose change she had collected in a Mason jar.

She also led investigators to a knife she found that did not belong to her. Deputies reported finding a partial fingerprint on the blade of the knife, and it was seized and placed into evidence.

The victims told investigators that they had a “difficult time” unlocking the front door when they got home, leading the authorities to believe that the lock had been picked.

Extra patrols have been added to the Freels Lane area and the Criminal Investigations Division is now following up.

