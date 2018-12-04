Grace Ottinger, age 88 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Norris Health and Rehab. She was a member of Claxton Church of Christ for 50 plus years. Grace was born September 24, 1930 to the late Denton and Sara McDonald. Grace loved spending time with her fur babies, Ginger and Raven. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Millard E. Ottinger; son, Millard E. Ottinger II; step son, Johnny “Donnie” Ottinger

She is survived by:

Children………… Pamela Jean Matthews

Bobbie O. Mayhew

John W. Ottinger

Kimberly D. Elliott

Sisters………… Sally Wright, Marlene Pyburn, Sandra Evans, Helen Reynolds,

And Audrey Pratt

Brother……….. David Fulcomer

Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Minister Jeremy Weekley officiating. Her graveside will be 10:00 am, Wednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com