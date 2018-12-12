Home / Obituaries / Gloria Sue Ferguson Wilson, age 79, of Powell

Gloria Sue Ferguson Wilson, age 79, of Powell

Gloria Sue Ferguson Wilson, age 79, of Powell passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 reuniting with her beloved husband of 46 years and her parents in heaven.  She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.  She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jarvis D. “J.D.” Wison, US Navy retired; parents, Asa J. and Myrtle E. Ferguson; brother, Donald L. Ferguson.

She is survived by:

Son…………………      James D. “Jim” & wife Sharon Wilson

Several nieces and nephews

She is also survived by, John W. & wife Jessica Wilson

The family would like to thank all the staff of Amedisys Hospice in Knoxville, Dr. Mark Johnson, and caregivers, Angela, Cheri, Mary, & Visiting Angels Staff.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, December 14, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside will be 10:00 am, Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. Randall D. Bates officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

