George Stansberry, age 77, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. George was born on August 20, 1940 in Oliver Springs, TN to the late James and Cora Stansberry. He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City, TN. He was an avid user of Facebook and loved selfie Wednesday. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Cindy Marlow Stansberry, Brother: James Stansberry,Sister: Betty Carey
Survivors:
Sons Hubert Stansberry Texas
George Stansberry and Becky Oklahoma
Jason Stansberry and Mandy Oklahoma
Daughters Cheryl Stansberry Knoxville
Mary Swift and Rusty Oklahoma
13 Grandchildren
5 Great Grandchildren
Many other family members and friends that mourn his passing
The family would like to especially thank employees of The Thompson Cancer Center for their care of George.
Graveside Service: 3 PM, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Randy Norton officiating
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.