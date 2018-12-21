Home / Obituaries / George Stansberry, age 77, of Lake City

George Stansberry, age 77, of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

George Stansberry, age 77, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.  George was born on August 20, 1940 in Oliver Springs, TN to the late James and Cora Stansberry.  He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.  He was an avid user of Facebook and loved selfie Wednesday.  In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Cindy Marlow Stansberry, Brother: James Stansberry,Sister: Betty Carey

Survivors:

Sons                        Hubert Stansberry                               Texas

                                George Stansberry and Becky            Oklahoma

                                Jason Stansberry and Mandy             Oklahoma

Daughters               Cheryl Stansberry                               Knoxville

                                Mary Swift and Rusty                         Oklahoma

13 Grandchildren

  5 Great Grandchildren

Many other family members and friends that mourn his passing

The family would like to especially thank employees of The Thompson Cancer Center for their care of George.

Graveside Service: 3 PM, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Randy Norton officiating

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Delores Ann Brackett, age 75, of Kingston

Delores Ann Brackett, age 75, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.