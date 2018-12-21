George Stansberry, age 77, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. George was born on August 20, 1940 in Oliver Springs, TN to the late James and Cora Stansberry. He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City, TN. He was an avid user of Facebook and loved selfie Wednesday. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Cindy Marlow Stansberry, Brother: James Stansberry,Sister: Betty Carey

Survivors:

Sons Hubert Stansberry Texas

George Stansberry and Becky Oklahoma

Jason Stansberry and Mandy Oklahoma

Daughters Cheryl Stansberry Knoxville

Mary Swift and Rusty Oklahoma

13 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

Many other family members and friends that mourn his passing

The family would like to especially thank employees of The Thompson Cancer Center for their care of George.

Graveside Service: 3 PM, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Randy Norton officiating

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.