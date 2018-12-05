Home / Featured / Gaddis inducted into Tennessee Football Coaches Association HoF

Gaddis inducted into Tennessee Football Coaches Association HoF

Jim Harris

Oak Ridge High School football coach Joe Gaddis was inducted into the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The association’s fifth Hall of Fame class also included Bobby Alston, Jim Heinz, Hershel Moore, Bob Polston, and Dave Rider. A seventh member recognized by the Hall of Fame was the contributor of the year, former Chattanooga Times Free Press sports writer and Chattanooga area television personality Stump Martin.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday in Cookeville.

Gaddis just wrapped up his sixth season in his second stint at Oak Ridge and his 44th year of coaching high school football in not only Tennessee, but also in Mississippi, Alabama and North Carolina.

In that time, he has racked up a 304-125 coaching record, including a 266-84 mark in the Volunteer State, has guided his teams to the postseason 26 times and in his first time around at Oak Ridge, led the Wildcats to the 1991 Class AAA State Championship.

