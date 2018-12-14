Fred Gray Childress, Sr., 91, of Norris

Fred Gray Childress, Sr., ninety-one years old of Norris, Tennessee, joined his precious son, Fred, Jr. in heaven on December 11, 2018. He was delivered by his father, one of Kingsport’s first doctors, on July 12, 1927 in the Cooks Valley community of Kingsport, Tennessee. In 1945, he joined the Navy and following his service, returned home and entered East Tennessee State University. After graduation in 1950, Fred married his college sweetheart and the love of his life, Louise Lenoir, of Norris, Tennessee.

Shortly after settling in Norris, he was hired as a chemist at the Union Carbide Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge where he remained for nearly 40 years until his retirement in December of 1989. During those years his experiences were varied and many and Fred felt his work was a contribution to our country and society. He was proud of his accomplishments including his work on the space program of which he received recognition. He was of the philosophy “to whom much is given, much will be required.”

Fred worked to enrich the community of Norris with his time and talents. Faith and family were his priorities and he was proud of the fact he and his wife were charter members of the Norris United Methodist Church. He was the first treasurer and served in many other leadership roles during his sixty-four years of membership. Until recently he was a soloist in the choir and sang a tenor solo in a community chorus’s annual Messiah presentation into his 80th year. Fred, former Norris Lion’s Club president, served on the City and County tax boards. He also participated in the early years of the Norris Little Theater. After his retirement, he was an election officer for the Norris voter precinct for ten years.

With an adventurous spirit and a passion for travel, Fred and his wife, Louise, traveled extensively during their retirement years. They camped in all forty-eight contiguous states, plus Alaska. He also found time to design and build their beautiful cabin on Norris Lake which today is a favorite gathering place for family and friends.

Fred was preceeded in death by his son Fred, Jr., his parents Dr. & Mrs. R.T. Childress and siblings Mary, Leta Isley, Bruce, Ralph and R.T., Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of over 68 years, Louise, daughter Cindy Hopper (David) and son Bill (Phyllis) Childress of Norris. He leaves behind grandchildren Kathryn, Meredith and Robert (Vanessa) Childress and their mother Carolyn Taylor of Marietta, Georgia; Seth Hopper and Hilary Hopper (Ben Maney) of Knoxville; Drew Childress of Norris; and three precious great-granddaughters Hayden, Sophia and Nadia of Marietta, Ga. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Evelyn “Marie” Chandler of Nashville and Ann Lenoir of Norris, brother-in-law Rev. Henry Lenoir and wife Betty, and several nieces and nephews. He was a soft-spoken man who will be greatly missed by all his many special friends including camping buddies Ernie and Sue Meadows.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Norris United Methodist Church with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Billy Kurtz and Rev. Henry Lenoir will be officiating. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tn.