Frances R. Finley, age 89 of Clinton, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab in Knoxville. Frances was an amazing cook and worked for the Anderson County School System.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Finely of Clinton; daughter and son-in-law, Norma and Sidney Jones of Knoxville; grandsons, Matthew S. Jones of Chicago, IL and Christopher R. Jones of Miami Beach, FL; and sister, Kathleen Rector of Radcliff, KY.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 6-8 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Family and friends will meet Friday, December 7, 2018 at Black Oak Baptist Church for interment at 11 am.

