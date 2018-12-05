Home / Obituaries / Frances R. Finley, age 89 of Clinton

Frances R. Finley, age 89 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Frances R. Finley, age 89 of Clinton, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab in Knoxville.  Frances was an amazing cook and worked for the Anderson County School System.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Finely of Clinton; daughter and son-in-law, Norma and Sidney Jones of Knoxville; grandsons, Matthew S. Jones of Chicago, IL and Christopher R. Jones of Miami Beach, FL; and sister, Kathleen Rector of Radcliff, KY.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 6-8 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton.  Family and friends will meet Friday, December 7, 2018 at Black Oak Baptist Church for interment at 11 am.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

David Lamar Hanes

David Lamar Hanes went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 1, 2018.  …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.