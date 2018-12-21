Former AMSE building vandalized

The former American Museum of Science and Energy building on South Tulane Avenue was vandalized some time earlier this week, and the city of Oak Ridge says it will cost a little over $3700 to re-secure the building.

Oak Ridge Police say the vandalism was reported shortly after 9:15 pm Tuesday by a passerby who saw a broken window at the building.

When officers arrived, they discovered the interior and exterior of the vacant building had been damaged during an apparent break-in.

Although the building is slated for future demolition, the city estimated that it will cost about $3,750 to re-secure it.

In a statement, the city and Oak Ridge Police remind everyone that the upper and rear parking lots of the former AMSE site, as well as the property immediately surrounding the building, are all closed to the public.

Public Works crews boarded up the broken glass and installed more signs this week.

The investigation is ongoing.

Residents are asked to immediately alert the police department if they see any suspicious activity in the area by calling (865) 425-4399.

The AMSE moved across the street earlier this year to a renovated space near JCPenney in Main Street Oak Ridge.