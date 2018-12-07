Flu shots still available at AC Health Department

Anderson County Health Department Director Art Miller says that approximately 40 people turned out for Wednesday’s free flu vaccination event.

The event was part of a statewide “FightFluTN” initiative during which all of the state’s county health departments held special vaccination clinics.

Miller says that with the flu being reported more and more in East Tennessee, that getting a flu shot is highly recommended.

The Anderson County Health Department will continue to offer the flu vaccine at no charge to the community until they run out of the vaccine. To schedule an appointment for your flu shot, call 865-425-8801.