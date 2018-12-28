Home / Community Bulletin Board / First Veterans Breakfast of new year set for January 12th

First Veterans Breakfast of new year set for January 12th

Military veterans from Anderson County are invited to come together next weekend for the first community Veterans Breakfast of 2019.

The January breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored by Blythe & Missy Sanders and Bear Stephenson.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 12th at the Clinton Community Center. The “chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. 

All of the Veterans Breakfasts recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. 

The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. 

Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.

