First Baptist Church of Clinton’s Creative Arts Ministry Christmas Program Dec. 14

Everyone is invited to the First Baptist Church of Clinton’s Creative Arts Ministry Christmas Program on Friday evening, Dec. 14th, 6:30-8, in the Family Life Center of the church.

This program includes dance, drama, black light hand theatre, shadow theatre, live animals, scripture, prayer, music (choral, recorded of multiple genres, handbells, etc.), participants of all ages, and a reception to follow.

There is no charge for this event.