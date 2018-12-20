Feuding brothers, gunfire, oatmeal-tossing make for busy day for Anderson deputies

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a series of domestic disturbances involving arguing brothers, gunfire and oatmeal that landed the feuding brothers behind bars.

At around 7:15 am Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to 180 Blowing Springs Road on a report of a domestic disturbance with gunfire. According to information released overnight by the ACSD, 27-year-old Austin Ezell told Deputy Zach Bates that his 29-year-old brother, Corey, had broken into the house,entered his bedroom and threatened his life. The argument escalated and Austin said he fired his gun at his brother and the vehicle he had arrived in, but wasn’t sure if he had struck his target.

Corey fled the scene, but his car was soon located and taken to the county impound lot.

While being interviewed by deputies, Austin Ezell said that the previous night, he and Corey had gotten into an argument that resulted in him being shot in the leg. Paramedics arrived, treated the gunshot wound to Austin’s leg and took him to the emergency room for further treatment. He was released from the hospital a short time later.

The Sheriff’s Department press release states that the “hunt for Corey ended quickly after Crime Task Force agents received a tip that he was hiding in a camper at 1444 Lake City Highway.” Corey Ezell was located in the camper and taken into custody without incident. It turns out that he had been grazed by one of his brother’s shots and he was treated at the scene for that wound, but not taken to the hospital.

Corey Ezell (ACSD)

Instead, Corey Ezell was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked on three active warrants unrelated to Wednesday’s incident as well as new charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, domestic assault and theft. Bond on the new charges was set at $100,000 and as of this morning, remained behind bars.

The drama inside the house continued though, as deputies were called back to the Blowing Springs residence at around 2 pm on another domestic disturbance, this time involving Austin Ezell and his mother. She told responding deputies that Austin had yelled and cursed at her before throwing a bowl of oatmeal at her and breaking other objects including dishes and a chair.

Austin Ezell (ACSD)

Austin Ezell was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a charge of domestic assault and at last check, was being held on $10,000 bond.

The ACSD says their investigation is ongoing.