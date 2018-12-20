Home / Featured / FBI joins effort to find Morgan teen

The FBI’s Knoxville Field Office is now part of the search for 14-year-old Bridgett Gordon, of Wartburg, who has been missing since December 3rd.  

The FBI says it is assisting the TBI and Wartburg Police in the search for Bridgett, who is believed to have been spotted in Dyersburg on Saturday.

Bridgett is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has black hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She also has a scar on the right side of her upper lip.

Anyone with information about Bridgett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Morgan County 911 Center at 423-346-0911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

