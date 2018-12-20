Earl Dave Wells, age 80 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at NHC Healthcare Center. Earl was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell, TN. Throughout his life Earl enjoyed attending church activities, watching sports, the history channel, and adult coloring. He is preceded in death by his parents, Brad and Mossie Elder Wells; brothers, Bennett Dial; sister, Estella Dial Miller.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 56 years………. Shirley Utley Wells

Sons…………………… Michael “Steven” Wells & wife Jeannie

Jeffrey Alan Wells

Sister……….. Eva Marie Wells McCarty

Grandchildren…………. Tyler Wells and Jalah Jett

Great Grandchildren……….. Noah Jett & Kenzee Jett

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Temple Baptist Church. His funeral service will follow with Rev. Clarence Sexton, Dave Rosser, and Roger Hilliard officiating. His graveside will be 10:30 am, Monday at Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com