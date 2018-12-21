Dragons take two at Halls; Holiday tourneys underway

Thursday was an unusually busy day for area high school basketball teams, with holiday tournaments getting started for many, and a couple of big District games for the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons.

Clinton girls 61 Halls 53: Thursday night at Halls, the Lady Dragons built an 11-point halftime lead, saw that lead slip away early in the third quarter, but regained their composure and control of the game down the stretch to hang on for a 61-53 District road win. Four Clinton players hit for double figures, led by Danyel Joy’s 17 points. Nikki Jones scored 15 and Kinley Martin added 10, while sophomore post player Jasmine Moore tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds. Clinton improved to 8-4, 3-2 in D3AAA.

Clinton boys 91 Halls 72: In the second game, the Dragons dominated the first three quarters before pulling their starters early in the fourth, which allowed Halls to make the final score look like the game was more competitive than it was. The homestanding Red Devils had no answer for the balanced scoring attack of the Dragons, who saw five players reach double digits in the scoring column, led by Chase Lockard’s 19 points. Luke Harrison scored 15, Jordan Garner 14, Evan Winchester 13 and Trace Wandell added 10 for Clinton, which improved to 9-5, 3-2 in D3AAA.

Anderson County Christmas Tournament (Girls)

Anderson County 39 Cumberland Gap 28…Carter 52 Kingston 49…Powell 58 Gibbs19…Loudon 32 Harriman 21.

Anderson County Christmas Tournament (Boys)

Anderson County 72 First Baptist Academy 61…Carter 83 Harriman 49…Loudon 59 Campbell County 47.

Elsewhere (Girls)

Oak Ridge 57 Seffner Christian (FL) 47 in Phoenix at Nike Tournament of Champions…Farragut 67 Campbell County 48 (1st loss of season for Lady Cougars, now 14-1)…McCreary Central (KY) 61 Jellico 42…Midway 59 Greenback 39…Cloudland 55 Rockwood 18…Paintsville (KY) 55 Union County 49…Unaka 45 Wartburg 43.

Elsewhere (Boys)

Coalfield 76 Calvary Baptist-Kingston 68…Alcoa 75 Powell 58…Cloudland 44 Rockwood 41…Union County 59 Clarksville NE 52…Unaka 58 Wartburg46…Kingston 60 Gibbs 55…Farragut 64 Karns 63.

Holiday tournaments continue this weekend, and more start up after Christmas.

