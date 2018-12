Dragons sweep Coalfield; rest of weekend scores

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

FRIDAY

Clinton girls 59 Coalfield 54…Clinton improved to 5-3 with a non-District win at home over Coalfield behind 19 points from Danyel Joy and 15 from Kinley Martin.

Clinton boys 82 Coalfield 57…Chase Lockard tied a CHS single-game record by hitting nine three-pointers on his way to a career-high 33 points as the Dragons improved to 6-3.

ELSEWHERE

Campbell County girls 68 Anderson County 50…Anderson County boys 62 Campbell County 48.

Arlington girls 65 Oak Ridge 50…Oak Ridge boys 79 Bolton 77.

Wartburg girls 53 Oliver Springs 43…Wartburg boys 88 Oliver Springs 52.

Sunbright girls 60 Oakdale 36…Oakdale boys 72 Sunbright 65.

Oneida girls 50 Midway 46…Oneida boys 80 Midway 54.

Harriman girls 35 Rockwood 19…Harriman boys 49 Rockwood 47.

Gatlinburg-Pittman girls 52 Union County 40…Union County boys 86 Gatlinburg-Pittman 54.

Kingston girls 58 Alcoa 43…Alcoa boys 78 Kingston 59.

SATURDAY

Oak Ridge girls 58 Southwind 56…Bradley Central boys 64 Oak Ridge 56.